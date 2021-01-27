Advertisement

Workforce Development Board to host ‘Click Thru Job Fair’

The virtual fair will be held Jan. 27
(KVLY)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Workforce Development Board of South Central Wisconsin (WDBSCW) will host a ‘Click Thru Job Fair’ Jan. 27 to connect laid off workers with businesses that are hiring.

Information of companies can be found by job seekers here. This virtual platform will allow job seekers to browse careers available at local companies online, according to WDBSCW.

WDBSCW says the 90 participating employers range from manufacturers, construction, professional, transportation and more. The job fair is part of an effort to help job seekers find opportunities during the pandemic.

“We know it can be difficult to connect job seekers to employers, especially when in-person job fairs and recruitment events are on pause,” WDBSCW Chief Executive Officer Seth Lentz said. “This click Thru Job Fair is a great way for talented workers and career opportunities to intersect virtually.”

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin will open COVID-19 vaccines to everyone in the state over the age of 65 years old.
Wisconsin opens COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone over 65
A broad range in total accumulation is expected through the southern part of the state. Lake...
Major Winter Storm Pounding Southern Wisconsin
Voit Farm
East Madison ‘Voit Farm’ officially for sale, community-led group wants to buy it
A Winter Storm will impact northern Illinois tomorrow evening into Tuesday. Counties along the...
Snow Storm for N. Illinois Tomorrow; Watching for impacts near the State Line
Superintendent: MMSD approved planting a camera in coach’s office

Latest News

Bernie Mug
Madison man flooded with orders from Bernie Sanders mitten meme mug
Junior Grace Rabl works with her English teacher Nicole Giessel at Portage High School. Rabl is...
Juniors work to prepare for ACT, AP exams during pandemic
Bernie Mug
Madison man flooded with orders after making Bernie Sanders mitten meme mug
Juniors work to prepare for ACT, AP exams during pandemic
Juniors work to prepare for ACT, AP exams during pandemic
Vaccine eligibility: Daycare workers next in line
Vaccine eligibility: Daycare workers next in line