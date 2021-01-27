Workforce Development Board to host ‘Click Thru Job Fair’

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Workforce Development Board of South Central Wisconsin (WDBSCW) will host a ‘Click Thru Job Fair’ Jan. 27 to connect laid off workers with businesses that are hiring.

Information of companies can be found by job seekers here. This virtual platform will allow job seekers to browse careers available at local companies online, according to WDBSCW.

WDBSCW says the 90 participating employers range from manufacturers, construction, professional, transportation and more. The job fair is part of an effort to help job seekers find opportunities during the pandemic.

“We know it can be difficult to connect job seekers to employers, especially when in-person job fairs and recruitment events are on pause,” WDBSCW Chief Executive Officer Seth Lentz said. “This click Thru Job Fair is a great way for talented workers and career opportunities to intersect virtually.”

