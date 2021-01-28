21-year-old Madison man sentenced for dealing crack cocaine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 21-year-old Madison man was sentenced to six years in a federal prison Thursday after being convicted late last year on drug and weapons charges.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Verdell Thomas was convicted in October for possessing crack cocaine with the intent to distribute and for possessing a loaded 9mm at the time of his arrest.

Additionally, Thomas will have to spend 18 months in a state facility for violating his probation stemming from a December 2019 arrest, which was also for possession with the intent to distribute.

U.S. Attorney Scott Blader stated Thomas’ latest arrest comes just six months after the initial incident, after he sold small quantities of crack cocaine to a confidential informant on three occasions.

When Thomas was taken into custody, he allegedly had 6.6 grams of crack cocaine, a scale, over $4,000 and a loaded 9mm pistol. Prosecutors said he told investigators he was carrying the gun so he could protect his drugs and because “everybody is.”

The federal judge who sentenced Thomas rejected the defendant’s request for a five year, one day sentence, describing him as a dangerous young man with an extensive criminal history, Blader recounted.

