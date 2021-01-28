ALERT: Subzero temperatures Thursday morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Make sure to bundle up and grab the largest cup of coffee you can this morning because we are waking up to the coldest temperatures so far this winter. As of 4 a.m., the low in the Madison was -6 degrees. This is the first time Madison has dropped below 0 this winter. Fortunately, the wind is light, so wind chills are not much of a factor. Temperatures will not warm above 0 degrees until 8 or 9 a.m. Clouds will continue to stream into the area this morning, but snow is not expected. Other than frost on your car, the weather should not slow you down this morning.

Low Temperatures Thursday Morning 4AM (WMTV NBC15)

This afternoon will be mostly sunny and cold, even for this time of year. High temperatures will only be in the upper teens to near 20 degrees. Keep in mind, the average high for this time of year is 27 degrees, so temperatures will be 5-10 degrees below average for this time of year. The wind will be light out of the south southeast. Even though the wind won’t be very strong, wind chills will likely be in the lower to mid-teens this afternoon.

Thursday's Planner (WMTV NBC15)

Tonight will be partly cloudy and cold. Overnight lows Thursday night into Friday morning will be in the lower to middle single-digits.

Friday will be warmer and more seasonable for this time of year. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 20s. The wind will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph, which will keep wind chills in the teens most of the day. Friday morning will be mostly sunny. Clouds will be on the increase throughout the day, though.

Next BIG Weather Maker - Saturday-Sunday (WMTV NBC15)

Our next big weather maker will impact the area this weekend. Our snow chances late Saturday through Sunday are increasing. It’s still to early to pinpoint snowfall totals, but snowfall accumulations and travel impacts are possible. Right now, it looks like the heaviest snow will develop along the WI-IL border, IA and northern IL. The axis of heavy snow could shift north or south depending on the exact the track the low takes. We’ll continue to iron out the details over the next couple of days so make sure to check back in for updates. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be near 30 degrees.

Snowfall Potential Saturday-Sunday (WMTV NBC15)

The start of next week looks seasonably cold and quiet. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.