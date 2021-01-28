Advertisement

Alliant Energy recognized as a ‘Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality’

The company received 100% for the fourth year in a row.
(KCRG)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Alliant Energy has been recognized as a “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality” Thursday by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRC), gaining a perfect score for the fourth year in a row.

According to a news release, the HRC uses the 2021 Corporate Equality Index in order to provide a workplace equality benchmark for the LGBTQ community.

Companies must provide workplace protections for the LGBTQ community, equal benefits and support an inclusive work culture and corporate social responsibility in order to receive this recognition. Alliant noted that they met all of the criteria and received 100%.

Executive Vice President Jim Gallegos appreciated the work employees put in to create an inclusive workspace.

“We know that when people feel safe and accepted, they can use their unique background, talents and perspectives to make us all better and stronger, and our businesses more competitive and reflective of the communities we serve,” Gallegos said.

Alliant noted that their Equality Alliance Employee Resource Group helps to ensure building a safe space for these employees, including by organizing Pride events and educating fellow employees.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Wisconsin to join minority of states with no mask mandate
A broad range in total accumulation is expected through the southern part of the state. Lake...
Major Winter Storm Pounding Southern Wisconsin
A Winter Storm will impact northern Illinois tomorrow evening into Tuesday. Counties along the...
Snow Storm for N. Illinois Tomorrow; Watching for impacts near the State Line
Superintendent: MMSD approved planting a camera in coach’s office
crash generic
Two dead after a car reportedly drove the wrong way on I-94

Latest News

Man receives vaccine at McFarland pharmacy
Clearing up COVID-19 vaccine confusion
Longtime St. Mary’s Hospital volunteer Clara Gerber turned 100 years old last week. She came to...
St. Mary’s Hospital volunteer turns 100, gets COVID-19 vaccine
100-year-old St. Mary's volunteer gets COVID-19 vaccine
100-year-old St. Mary's volunteer gets COVID-19 vaccine
Addressing vaccine confusion
Clarifying vaccine phase confusion in Wisconsin
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a member of Wisconsin's Electoral College, casts his vote at the...
Assembly will not vote on mask mandate over fears of losing federal funding