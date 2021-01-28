Alliant Energy recognized as a ‘Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality’

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Alliant Energy has been recognized as a “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality” Thursday by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRC), gaining a perfect score for the fourth year in a row.

According to a news release, the HRC uses the 2021 Corporate Equality Index in order to provide a workplace equality benchmark for the LGBTQ community.

Companies must provide workplace protections for the LGBTQ community, equal benefits and support an inclusive work culture and corporate social responsibility in order to receive this recognition. Alliant noted that they met all of the criteria and received 100%.

Executive Vice President Jim Gallegos appreciated the work employees put in to create an inclusive workspace.

“We know that when people feel safe and accepted, they can use their unique background, talents and perspectives to make us all better and stronger, and our businesses more competitive and reflective of the communities we serve,” Gallegos said.

Alliant noted that their Equality Alliance Employee Resource Group helps to ensure building a safe space for these employees, including by organizing Pride events and educating fellow employees.

