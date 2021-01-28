Assembly passes bill requiring vaccines be offered to everyone by March 15

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A bill mandating who state health officials prioritize for receiving the coronavirus vaccine cleared its first hurdle in the Assembly on Thursday and will now head to the state Senate.

The legislation would also require the Dept. of Health Services to include in its vaccine distribution plan recommendations to open access to the vaccine to the general public by mid-March.

According to the bill, everyone over 60 years old would be among those given the highest priority in a Dept. of Health Services plan.

While it does not list a priority for frontline healthcare workers, the proposal does list which groups would be considered non-healthcare-related essential frontline workers. They include first responders, food and agricultural workers, manufacturing workers, education and childcare workers.

Many first responders are already getting vaccinated under DHS current rollout schedule and recent update to its vaccination plan set a timeline for food service, education, and other groups, with vaccinations for them starting approximately March 1.

The DHS plan does not include manufacturing workers, however.

State health officials would also have to submit a plan to lawmakers by the end of February that would establish a procedure for vaccinating the general pubic and it requires that plan to go into effect no later than March 15.

Opponents of the bill argued that the bill’s requirements may not be able to keep up with federal supply levels.

The bill passed 57 to 36.

Additionally, the Assembly approved a proposal that would let pharmacy technicians give administer vaccines.

It would require them to complete two hours of training before giving any vaccines and they would only be allowed to deliver them under the supervision of a pharmacist.

The bill also lets pharmacy students who have completed two years of pharmacy school to give vaccinations under the supervision of anyone allowed to administer vaccines. Currently, they are only allowed to administer them under the direction of a pharmacist.

