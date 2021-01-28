Advertisement

Avoiding ID theft during the tax season

Taxes due on April 15th.
There could be some different changes on your tax return this year.
By Colton Molesky
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 7:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It is tax season, and the Better Business Bureau or Wisconsin is warning people to look out for a few tax scams.

The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau says to file your 2020 tax return early this year, getting ahead of scammers potentially filing a tax return under your name. To file early, head over to the IRS website.

Scammers can file a return under your name because they found your information ahead of time. In many cases, that information is obtained through a scam call.

“I’ve always said they’re using that personal information to scam you down the road, and this could be one way they’re scamming you down the road,” said BBB representative Tiffany Schultz. “So they have your social security number, they have your name, they have your birth date, and they go ahead and file a tax return in your name.”

If you try to file your tax return and see it has already been filed under your name, alert the IRS immediately so they can flag the return.

Schultz added that there are other ways people will try and get your information during the tax season, reaching out to you through a phone call or Facebook message claiming to be the IRS. She says the IRS will never reach out in those forms, only getting in touch with you through the postal service.

