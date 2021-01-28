BBB Warning: Do not post COVID vaccination cards

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Better Business Bureau is warning Internet users to think twice before posting their COVID vaccination card on social media or it could lead to identity theft.

Micthell Schaff said being fully vaccinated against the coronavirus is one for the books.

“I think everyone is excited to go back to normal,” Schaff said. “This is a very historical moment in history right now.”

It’s a moment that some are documenting on social media.

“I changed my Facebook post frame, and then I think I posted it on Snapchat, but it was of other stickers that I received,” Schaff said.

“It is super exciting and it is a really big deal. I definitely felt like this was quite a privilege,” Stephen Feith, who received his first COVID dosage said.

Feith took his excitement to Instagram. He said posting his vaccination card to social media was out of the question.

“I don’t know who’s following me or who’s not following me. It is personal information that’s on it and it’s a really big deal,” Feith said.

Experts said what you post on social media is never private and personal information in the wrong hands could do damage.

“Once a scammer gets ahold of your name, they can look up your address. They have your date of birth, and they could possibly have your social security number from another phishing attempt,” Tiffany Schultz, Better Business Bureau Southwest Wisconsin Regional Director said.

Lately she’s seen her social media feeds packed with vaccination cards.

“They’re one after another and you know they’re holding it up. They’re so excited. That’s great that you’re excited, but be a little bit careful,” she said.

Experts suggest posting a photo of yourself, a sticker or even the back of the card.

Schultz said you can never be too careful.

“Your personal information is like money, you want to guard and protect it,” she said.

