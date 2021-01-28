BBB warns scammers taking advantage of COVID-19 vaccine rollout

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning scammers are trying to take advantage of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, calling or emailing people and posing as health department officials.

“Scammers are getting more and more complex, and it’s hard to verify what’s real or fake,” said Tiffany Schultz, Southwest Wisconsin Regional Director for the BBB.

Schultz said the BBB has not received reports of any scams in southwest Wisconsin, but she has seen reports of phishing scams from other states.

“They ask for personal information, including your Medicare information, your name, your address, possibly your phone number,” she explained.

Schultz recommended if someone is ever unsure about a call, they should double check. She said scammers can spoof phone numbers to make it look like a call is coming from a local hospital or health department.

“Verify the phone number and call the official number back,” she said, especially if someone is getting an unsolicited call.

Schultz also warned against clicking on links in emails, unless the sender is legitimate.

“Once you click on those links, they can be phishing for personal information or they can be downloading spyware or malware to your computer too,” she explained.

Local health departments like Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC) and the Sauk County Health Department said they will not reach out to someone about vaccines unsolicited.

“If someone is reaching out and saying they’re from Dane County Public Health, it’s most likely not,” said Doug Voegeli, operations section chief for PHMDC.

PHMDC and Sauk County said they only reach out when someone fills out a form on their website.

“Then we email them with a special link just for them to sign up for a date and time,” explained Jessie Phelan, nursing manager for the Sauk County Health Department.

Officials also said most people will be contacted by their primary care provider about the COVID-19 vaccine. Local health departments often focus on a specific group of people.

“If you’re 65 plus and you’re uninsured or underinsured, that’s definitely the group that is our priority,” Voegeli explained.

Phelan added, “At the health department here, we are primarily focused on folks who do not have a health care provider, or if they’re in that Phase 1A and they’re not affiliated with a health care organization.”

Another red flag is someone asking for financial information. The vaccine is being administered for free in most places.

“There should be no out-of-pocket cost for people,” Phelan said.

Schultz said the best thing to do is do your research and avoid making any quick decisions.

“Scammers try to get you to have an emotional attachment,” she said.

NBC15 also reached out to Iowa County Emergency Management and the Rock County Public Health Department for more information about their vaccine rollout.

Keith Hulbert, Iowa County Emergency Management Director, said for the group 65 and older, they are asking people to email or call to request an appointment. Those people are then put on a waiting list, and that list is used to fill time slots.

Jessica Turner with the Rock County Health Department shared that anyone eligible for the vaccine who has not been contacted by their health care provider or who does not have a regular health care provider can fill out a form on the health department website. They will then be matched with a vaccine provider.

Turner said any email from the health department will be from RCHealthDept@co.rock.wi.us and will have identifying information like the logo in the email signature.

Health care providers and health departments each have a different approach to the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, so the best thing to do is look online or reach out to your health department or doctor to find out what their process is.

