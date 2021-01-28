Advertisement

Blue Mounds issues snow emergency starting Saturday

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUE MOUNDS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Village of Blue Mounds is issuing a snow emergency starting Saturday night, meaning no street parking will be allowed.

According to a news release, the change will go into effect starting at 11 p.m. Saturday until 11 p.m. Sunday.

The Blue Mounds Police Department said they are expecting heavy snow that will hinder the ability to travel.

They also asked that residents find alternative parking, as officers will issue citations or tow vehicles, if necessary.

You can track winter weather on the NBC15 First Alert weather app, with hour-by-hour forecasts and interactive radar so you can follow it in real time. Available for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Wisconsin to join minority of states with no mask mandate
A broad range in total accumulation is expected through the southern part of the state. Lake...
Major Winter Storm Pounding Southern Wisconsin
A Winter Storm will impact northern Illinois tomorrow evening into Tuesday. Counties along the...
Snow Storm for N. Illinois Tomorrow; Watching for impacts near the State Line
Superintendent: MMSD approved planting a camera in coach’s office
crash generic
Two dead after a car reportedly drove the wrong way on I-94

Latest News

MPD and UWPD investigate bomb threat at State Street 7-Eleven.
MPD clears bomb threats at two 7-Eleven locations
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a member of Wisconsin's Electoral College, casts his vote at the...
Assembly will not vote on mask mandate over fears of losing federal funding
Children participate in study at UW-Madison's Child Emotion Lab
UW Madison study finds masks don’t prohibit kids from reading emotions
UW Madison study finds masks don’t prohibit kids from reading emotions
UW Madison study finds masks don’t prohibit kids from reading emotions
The Assembly votes on AB5 on January 28, 2021.
Assembly passes bill requiring vaccines be offered to everyone by March 15