Blue Mounds issues snow emergency starting Saturday

BLUE MOUNDS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Village of Blue Mounds is issuing a snow emergency starting Saturday night, meaning no street parking will be allowed.

According to a news release, the change will go into effect starting at 11 p.m. Saturday until 11 p.m. Sunday.

The Blue Mounds Police Department said they are expecting heavy snow that will hinder the ability to travel.

They also asked that residents find alternative parking, as officers will issue citations or tow vehicles, if necessary.

You can track winter weather on the NBC15 First Alert weather app, with hour-by-hour forecasts and interactive radar so you can follow it in real time. Available for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.