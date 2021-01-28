Advertisement

Brewers’ hire 1st female minor league hitting coordinator

(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have promoted Sara Goodrum to minor league hitting coordinator.

Brewers vice president of minor league operations Tom Flanagan says that “to our knowledge, she would be the first” woman to hold that position in an MLB organization.

Goodrum’s official new title with the Brewers is coordinator for hitting development initiatives.

Goodrum played softball for Oregon from 2012-15 and had spent the last three seasons in the Brewers’ sports science department.

