Calm End To Workweek

First Alert Day Saturday PM-Sunday

Overall calm conditions to remain through the end of the week. There will be some scattered clouds around tonight, hopefully not enough to block out a view of this month’s full moon. Temperatures will remain chilly, but likely above zero, into the single digits.

Friday will start off with a mix of sun and clouds with mostly cloudy skies building through the afternoon and evening. Highs seasonable and into the middle 20s.

All eyes are on the weekend and our next weathermaker. A developing low pressure system will head in our direction Saturday. Look for skies to quickly become overcast through the morning hours with snow developing by the afternoon and evening. Snow will be likely, and heavy at times, Saturday night into Sunday. Snow will slowly taper off through the day Sunday.

While it’s still a bit early to talk specific location and amounts, it’s likely much of the area will be in the 3-6 inch range. Lighter totals possible to the north with heavier totals possible to the south. Temperatures will top out in the lower 30s this weekend making for a slightly wetter snow, although minor blowing and drifting is still possible.

Calmer weather returns for the first half of next week with a slow warming trend from the upper 20s to the lower 30s. Another disturbance is possible by the end of next week. With temperatures heading back into the 30s, this could bring a wintry mix to the area.

