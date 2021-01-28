Advertisement

Coldest Night Of Year Expected For Much Of The Area

Subzero Temperatures Return
Low temperatures expected to be on either side of zero. The coldest readings will be where the deeper snow pack is.(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -While the clear skies lead to a lot of sunshine during the day Wednesday, it’s going to lead to very cold temperatures into Thursday morning. Add in a deep and fresh snow pack along with light winds and you have the perfect recipe for subzero temperatures.

Temperatures are falling off quickly this evening with the clear skies.

This will likely be the coldest air of the season for much of southern Wisconsin, especially in areas that saw the heavier snow over the weekend. If there is any good news, it’s that winds will become calm into the morning hours. This means wind chills values will hoover around the actual air temperatures.

Regardless, it will be a cold start to the day and it’s a reminder to dress appropriately for the frigid conditions. Sunshine returns Thursday as highs only top out into the upper teens.

