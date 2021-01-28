Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Wis. surpasses 430,000

(NBC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses to be administered across Wisconsin Thursday has surpassed 400,000, preliminary Department of Health Services data indicates.

DHS reports that 432,102 doses have been administered through Wednesday.

Preliminary DHS data also shows that 83,055 Wisconsinites have received both doses of their COVID-19 vaccine, meaning they are finished with their vaccine series.

The department’s preliminary data also shows that 35,146 vaccine doses were administered on Wednesday.

DHS noted Thursday that no Wisconsin counties are currently showing critically high disease level activities. Dane and Dodge counties have also declined to high levels of COVID-19 activities from their previous category, very high.

The entire state of Wisconsin is still showing very high levels of COVID-19 activity.

DHS added 1,802 cases on Thursday, bringing the seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases to 1,463.

There are currently 734 patients in Wisconsin hospitals with COVID-19, with 87 new hospitalizations added in the past day. There are 160 patients in the ICU.

DHS also indicated that 24 Wisconsinites have died from COVID-19 since the last report.

