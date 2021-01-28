Advertisement

Edgewood College clinical instructors get COVID-19 shot, nursing students next

Courtesy: WMTV
Courtesy: WMTV(WEAU)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Clinical instructors who provide health care services at Edgewood College were vaccinated this week against COVID-19, the college announced Thursday.

According to a news release, Edgewood College School of Nursing student vaccinations are also being scheduled along with these clinical workers. The college did not specify when these students would be vaccinated.

The clinical workers fall under phase 1A and Dean of the Henry Predolin School of Nursing Margaret Noreuil said they were thankful for their partnership with SSM Health to begin vaccinations for these students and faculty.

“Our students are seeing firsthand the critical role our healthcare professionals play in keeping our communities as safe and healthy as possible,” Noreuil said.

The dean also noted that some students who are in the health sciences, child life and marriage and family therapy programs will also receive their vaccinations soon.

Mo Kharbat, SSM Health Wisconsin Regional VP of Pharmacy Services, said that they were “honored” to partner with these future nurses to protect them against COVID-19.

