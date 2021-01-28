Later sunsets and longer days ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over the last several weeks, you probably noticed the days have been getting longer and the sunset times have been later in the evening.

On Monday, the sun set after 5:00 p.m. for the first time in Madison since October 31 or Halloween.

The sun will set on Thursday at 5:05 p.m. in Madison.

The sunset time in Madison will continue to be later in the evening through the end of June. Here’s a list of Madison’s sunset times.

Sunset Times - Madison (WMTV NBC15)

Right now, Madison is adding over 2 minutes of daytime each day. That’s about 15-20 minutes of daytime each week.

The daylength in Madison will continue to increase by 2-3 minutes every day through the middle of May.

The daylength won’t start to decrease until the start of summer. Summer officially begins on June 20.

