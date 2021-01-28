Madison, Dane Co. pick new spot for men’s shelter

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison and Dane Co. leaders plan to turn an old retail store near East Towne Mall into a permanent men’s shelter.

On Thursday, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Co. Executive Joe Parisi teamed up to announce the site of the former Savers building, at 2002 Zeier Road, would be converted into the shelter.

For 35 years, they explained in a joint statement, men’s shelters have been run out of downtown churches, only moving to temporary facilities after the coronavirus pandemic reached the city.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted how critical it is for us to provide shelter for everyone,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said.

If approved, city and county leaders expect to spend $2.6 million to purchase the property. That will leave nearly $3.5 million of the combined money set aside for the project. Madison and Dane Co. have each earmarked $3 million for buying and renovating a shelter.

“Dane County is proud to partner on another project that cares for our most vulnerable, building upon our successes with the Beacon Day Resource Center,” Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi said. “The $3 million I included in this year’s county budget will go toward both acquisition and remodeling costs.”

The joint statement indicated community leaders expect they will be able to complete the deal and finish renovations quickly. When it is done, the facility will be able to provide an array of services that would possibly include having a laundry room, a kitchen, and more.

“Our goal is to develop a purpose-built shelter facility to support single homeless men that will offer a full range of supports that can lead its users to more stable long-term housing,” Rhodes-Conway added.

