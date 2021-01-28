Madison resident swindled out of large amount of money by scam caller

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A scam caller allegedly swindled a Madison resident on Jan. 18 out of a large amount of money, Madison Police Department reports.

The victim told MPD that they received a call from someone around noon who claimed there was an issue with an online purchase the victim had made, according to an incident report.

MPD continued, saying the victim told the caller they had not made a recent purchase, but was persuaded into giving their bank account information to prove they did not make the transaction.

The victim discovered that money had been withdrawn from their bank account shortly after the call. MPD did not specify how much money was taken from the resident.

MPD advised that people should block unwanted calls and text messages in order to avoid a scam, as well as never giving their personal or financial information to someone they did not expect to request it.

Police also recommended resisting the urge to act immediately, never pay someone who insists you pay with a gift card or money transfer service and try to talk to someone you trust before doing anything.

