Madison’s water usage hits lowest point since 1966, but that could be bad news for rates

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison warns residents will likely see their water bills increase over the short term as water usage continues to drop and the utility department works to update its infrastructure.

In a statement Thursday, Madison Water Utility reported water usage for homes and businesses fell to 8.7 billion gallons last year. That’s still enough water to fill 17,400 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

It’s the sixth straight year water usage has dropped, the city noted. It added that usage has reached the lowest level since 1966, when Madison’s population was approximately half what it is now. Water usage had peaked in 2001 when 12.23 billion gallons were pumped.

The utility company pointed out that current levels mean water use is down more than a quarter since the turn of the century, a fact it attributed to the loss of companies like Oscar Meyer, a wetter summer, and more efficient household items, like dishwashers and showerheads.

Madison Water credited its Toilet Rebate Program alone for saving a billion gallons of water in a little more than a decade.

The pandemic also played a role in the decline. During the spring, after the University of Madison closed much of its campus and Gov. Tony Evers issued the Safer at Home order, water usage dropped by approximately two million gallons per day.

However, utility officials predict that decline in water usage will translate into increased usage rates “in the short-term.” They attributed the rising rates to the utility’s efforts to replace the aging infrastructure, including mains, pumps, reservoirs, and wells.

The lower water usage has allowed the aquifer below Madison to refill somewhat since the 1990′s and it’s levels are the highest they’ve been in nearly 70 years.

