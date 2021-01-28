Advertisement

Memorial Library, UW-Madison Extension Building evacuated

By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison police are evacuating the Memorial Library and the Extension Building for an ongoing incident near there.

A WiscAlert sent around 12:10 p.m. Thursday stated the Madison Police Department is investigating an incident near the intersection of State and Lake Streets.

They are asking people to avoid the area.

This is an ongoing incident and NBC15 will update this article as more information becomes available.

