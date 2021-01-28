Memorial Library, UW-Madison Extension Building evacuated

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison police are evacuating the Memorial Library and the Extension Building for an ongoing incident near there.

WiscAlert Update: due to the ongoing police investigation, UWPD is evacuating Memorial Library and the Extension Building. Continue to avoid Lake and State. — WiscAlerts (@WiscAlerts) January 28, 2021

A WiscAlert sent around 12:10 p.m. Thursday stated the Madison Police Department is investigating an incident near the intersection of State and Lake Streets.

They are asking people to avoid the area.

This is an ongoing incident and NBC15 will update this article as more information becomes available.

