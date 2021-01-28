Madison PD begins to receive COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers and staff received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.

Acting police chief Vic Wahl got his first dose and noted that more than 40 officers have gotten COVID-19 during the pandemic.

“We can’t telecommute, our folks are out in the community and interacting with people, going to calls, so the fact that we’re able to get everybody vaccinated here in a very efficient way is just fantastic,” Wahl said.

There are roughly 600 officers and staff in the department. MPD’s goal is to have as many people vaccinated as want it by Thursday. Those recipients will get their second dose in a few weeks.

MPD is partnering with Promega Corporation to administer the shot to all officers and staff who want it.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.