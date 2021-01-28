Advertisement

Madison PD begins to receive COVID-19 vaccine

MPD gets COVID-19 vaccine
MPD gets COVID-19 vaccine
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers and staff received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.

Acting police chief Vic Wahl got his first dose and noted that more than 40 officers have gotten COVID-19 during the pandemic.

“We can’t telecommute, our folks are out in the community and interacting with people, going to calls, so the fact that we’re able to get everybody vaccinated here in a very efficient way is just fantastic,” Wahl said.

There are roughly 600 officers and staff in the department. MPD’s goal is to have as many people vaccinated as want it by Thursday. Those recipients will get their second dose in a few weeks.

MPD is partnering with Promega Corporation to administer the shot to all officers and staff who want it.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A broad range in total accumulation is expected through the southern part of the state. Lake...
Major Winter Storm Pounding Southern Wisconsin
Voit Farm
East Madison ‘Voit Farm’ officially for sale, community-led group wants to buy it
A Winter Storm will impact northern Illinois tomorrow evening into Tuesday. Counties along the...
Snow Storm for N. Illinois Tomorrow; Watching for impacts near the State Line
Superintendent: MMSD approved planting a camera in coach’s office
crash generic
Two dead after a car reportedly drove the wrong way on I-94

Latest News

Lawmakers discuss COVID-19 relief
One-on-One with Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson
Low temperatures expected to be on either side of zero. The coldest readings will be where the...
Coldest Night Of Year Expected For Much Of The Area
Baldwin backs big minimum wage hike, Johnson supports smaller increase
Scammers are taking advantage of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, posing as health officials to...
BBB warns scammers taking advantage of COVID-19 vaccine rollout