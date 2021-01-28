Advertisement

NASA to pay tribute to fallen heroes on Day of Remembrance

Thursday marks 35 years since Challenger explosion
This file photo shows the Space Shuttle Challenger Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery.
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(CNN) – On Thursday, NASA will pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the pursuit of space exploration.

Jan. 28 is NASA’s Day of Remembrance, when the entire agency is set to commemorate space missions that ended in tragedy.

They will honor the crews of Apollo 1, the space shuttle Columbia and the space shuttle Challenger.

Thursday also marks 35 years since the Challenger explosion. In 1986, the shuttle broke apart 73 seconds into the flight.

Seven crew members were killed, including Christa McAuliffe, who would have been the first teacher in space.

