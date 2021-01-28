Advertisement

No. 14 Wisconsin weathers Maryland comeback in 61-55 win

Wisconsin forward Micah Potter (11) goes to the basket against Maryland guard Aaron Wiggins (2)...
Wisconsin forward Micah Potter (11) goes to the basket against Maryland guard Aaron Wiggins (2) and forward Donta Scott, back, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(Nick Wass | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Micah Potter had 23 points and 12 rebounds and No. 14 Wisconsin slipped past Maryland 61-55 Wednesday night after blowing most of an 18-point halftime lead.

D’Mitrik Trice added 13 to help the Badgers improve to 13-4 overall and 7-3 in the Big Ten.

They avenged a surprise loss to the Terrapins last month and bounced back from a home defeat to Ohio State over the weekend. Aaron Wiggins led Maryland with 18 points.

