Packers are expected to promote Maurice Drayton to special teams coordinator

LaFleur hires from within to fill special teams Coordinator position
Maurice Drayton
Maurice Drayton(Maurice Drayton)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Packers have found an internal replacement for their special teams coordinator. Green Bay will promote Maurice Drayton to the position, per a report from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Drayton has spent the last three years as the Packers’ assistant special teams coach. He was initially hired by former head coach Mike McCarthy in 2018, but Matt LaFleur retained him when he took over.

Drayton previously worked for the Colts from 2016-2017. Multiple outlets are reporting Green Bay did not retain Shawn Mennenga as special teams coordinator after a poor year with the unit.

