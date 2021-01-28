Packers are expected to promote Maurice Drayton to special teams coordinator

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Packers have found an internal replacement for their special teams coordinator. Green Bay will promote Maurice Drayton to the position, per a report from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

The #Packers are promoting Maurice Drayton to special teams coordinator, source said.



Drayton has paid his dues, from The Citadel to Arena 2 to the Seinajoki (Finland) Crocodiles to the CFL and beyond. Now, he's an NFL coordinator. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 28, 2021

Drayton has spent the last three years as the Packers’ assistant special teams coach. He was initially hired by former head coach Mike McCarthy in 2018, but Matt LaFleur retained him when he took over.

Drayton previously worked for the Colts from 2016-2017. Multiple outlets are reporting Green Bay did not retain Shawn Mennenga as special teams coordinator after a poor year with the unit.

So, the lowdown on #Packers hiring Maurice Drayton as special teams coach is that he is Matt LaFleur’s choice for the job, but nothing is official yet. I’m not even sure if a contract has been drawn up or if Drayton has been told. But it sounds like it will all be worked out. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) January 28, 2021

