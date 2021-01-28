Selection process begins for new Dane Co. sheriff

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The governor’s office has begun the process of replacing outgoing Dane Co. Sheriff David Mahoney.

On Thursday, the Evers Administration announced it started accepting applications to fill the role in May, after Mahoney retires.

The replacement sheriff would hold the position for nearly two years, until the term expires on January 2, 2023.

Anyone looking to apply can do so online or by email.

Online applications are found on the Apply to Serve page of the governor’s office website.

Applying by email can be done by sending a completed application form and supporting material to GovSheriffAppointments@wisconsin.gov.

Applications must be completed by 5 p.m. on Thursday, February 18, 2021. The administration did not say when Gov. Tony Evers is expected to announce his decision.

Those will questions about the process can reach out to the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at 608-266-1212.

