Advertisement

Selection process begins for new Dane Co. sheriff

Sheriff David Mahoney of the Dane County Sheriff's Office receives COVID-19 vaccine
Sheriff David Mahoney of the Dane County Sheriff's Office receives COVID-19 vaccine(SSM Health)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The governor’s office has begun the process of replacing outgoing Dane Co. Sheriff David Mahoney.

On Thursday, the Evers Administration announced it started accepting applications to fill the role in May, after Mahoney retires.

The replacement sheriff would hold the position for nearly two years, until the term expires on January 2, 2023.

Anyone looking to apply can do so online or by email.

Online applications are found on the Apply to Serve page of the governor’s office website.

Applying by email can be done by sending a completed application form and supporting material to GovSheriffAppointments@wisconsin.gov.

Applications must be completed by 5 p.m. on Thursday, February 18, 2021. The administration did not say when Gov. Tony Evers is expected to announce his decision.

Those will questions about the process can reach out to the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at 608-266-1212.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A broad range in total accumulation is expected through the southern part of the state. Lake...
Major Winter Storm Pounding Southern Wisconsin
FILE
Wisconsin to join minority of states with no mask mandate
A Winter Storm will impact northern Illinois tomorrow evening into Tuesday. Counties along the...
Snow Storm for N. Illinois Tomorrow; Watching for impacts near the State Line
Superintendent: MMSD approved planting a camera in coach’s office
Voit Farm
East Madison ‘Voit Farm’ officially for sale, community-led group wants to buy it

Latest News

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a member of Wisconsin's Electoral College, casts his vote at the...
Wisconsin Assembly to vote on repealing statewide mask order
First Alert - Next round of accumulating snow this weekend
Avoiding ID theft during the tax season
Avoiding ID theft during the tax season
There could be some different changes on your tax return this year.
Avoiding ID theft during the tax season