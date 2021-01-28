“Stuck on Stupid” Baldwin, Pocan blast potential mask mandate repeal

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Democrats in Washington are blasting state-level Republicans over an expected vote to end the Gov. Tony Evers’ emergency coronavirus order that includes a statewide mask mandate.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin tweeted Thursday that Republicans in the legislature were “stuck on stupid” by voting to nix the order, pointing out that doing so would also cost the state $49 million in federal food assistance.

The money comes from federal funds set aside to provide funds to states that have emergency health orders in place. In a statement Thursday, State Senator Steven Nass (R-Whitewater) declared the legislature could resolve the issue by passing a new law or amending the COVID-19 proposal, which is currently stalled in the legislature.

Statement from Republican State Sen. Steven Nass on losing out on funding from the federal food assistance program if the Assembly repeals the state public health emergency order pic.twitter.com/v12G3h7fqI — Gabriella Rusk NBC15 (@GabriellaRusk) January 28, 2021

Second district congressman Mark Pocan targeted the mask requirement itself while urging the Assembly to reject the resolution to end the order, saying there would be “no excuse” for the state not to have one.

He also argued if state legislators’ main concern was their allegation that Evers overstepped his authority by issuing the order, they could immediately pass a bill that includes a mask mandate.

“Without a mask mandate, too many Wisconsinites will have long-term health consequences or die, our rates will increase again, and businesses will have even more difficulties in recovering economically,” he said, accusing Republicans of participating in raw partisanship.

The Wisconsin Senate passed the resolution to strike down Evers’ order earlier this week. If the Assembly were to approve the measure as well, the emergency order would end. As a resolution, it does not need Evers signature (or a veto override) to go into effect.

