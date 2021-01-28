Advertisement

Teenager who survived Blue Rivers deadly fire is awake, talking

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUE RIVER, Wis. (WMTV) - One of the teenage victims who survived a deadly house fire in Blue River earlier this week is now awake Wednesday and talking.

Family member Anna Dalberg said that doctors had to remove 15-year-old Francis Hurley’s breathing tube.

The fire killed three people, including Francis’ 14-year-old sister Barbara. Barbara’s liver, heart and kidney were all donated before she died on Monday. Dalberg said Barbara’s kidney was transplanted to another relative.

“It’s pretty cool,” Dalberg said. “And half of our family are organ donors too, when you die you can’t say ‘I’m going to be selfish and save my organs, when they could save somebody else.’”

She also said the family doesn’t know where they’d be without the community’s support.

“We’d probably be lost, she lost everything,” Dalberg said. “It means a lot because we all know pretty much the small towns around each other know one another and it’s like family.”

Dalberg wanted to remind members of the community to tell your family you love them while you can.

A vigil is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at Blue River Park.

