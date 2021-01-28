Advertisement

Two Kenosha police officers at the scene of the Jacob Blake shooting return to duty

Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 4:59 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (WMTV) - Two Kenosha police officers involved in the shooting of Jacob Blake, have returned to duty, according to a Kenosha Police Department news release.

The Kenosha Police Department said officers Vincent Arenas and Brittany Meronek returned to full duty on Wednesday, January 27, after being placed on administrative leave August 23, 2020.

Officers Areas and Meronek were not charged with a crime. After review by the Kenosha County District Attorney and an independent investigator, former Madison Police Chief Noble Wray, the actions taken by the officers were “reasonable and justified,” according to the release.

Earlier this month, a Wisconsin prosecutor declined to file charges against Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey, who shot Blake several times on August 23, 2020.

Officer Sheskey remains on administrative leave pending an internal review of his use of deadly force during Blake’s attempted arrest.

Per the Kenosha Police Department’s policy, any use of force must be reviewed before an officer can return to work.

