Advertisement

Virus variant from South Africa detected in US for 1st time

Two cases were found in South Carolina
FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and...
FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab(NIAID-RML via AP)
By Michelle Liu and Mike Stobbe
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A new coronavirus variant identified in South Africa has been found in the United States for the first time.

South Carolina officials say two such cases have been diagnosed in the state.

Viruses mutate constantly, and many variants of the coronavirus are circulating around the globe, but scientists are primarily concerned with three that appear to spread more easily.

Other variants first reported in the United Kingdom and Brazil were already confirmed in the U.S.

Researchers predicted it was only a matter of time before the variant identified in South Africa reached the United States as well.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A broad range in total accumulation is expected through the southern part of the state. Lake...
Major Winter Storm Pounding Southern Wisconsin
FILE
Wisconsin to join minority of states with no mask mandate
A Winter Storm will impact northern Illinois tomorrow evening into Tuesday. Counties along the...
Snow Storm for N. Illinois Tomorrow; Watching for impacts near the State Line
Superintendent: MMSD approved planting a camera in coach’s office
Voit Farm
East Madison ‘Voit Farm’ officially for sale, community-led group wants to buy it

Latest News

Madison’s water usage hits lowest point since 1966, but that could be bad news for rates
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a member of Wisconsin's Electoral College, casts his vote at the...
Wisconsin Assembly to vote on repealing statewide mask order
Sheriff David Mahoney of the Dane County Sheriff's Office receives COVID-19 vaccine
Selection process begins for new Dane Co. sheriff
First Alert - Next round of accumulating snow this weekend