Wisconsin Assembly to vote on repealing statewide mask order

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a member of Wisconsin's Electoral College, casts his vote at the...
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a member of Wisconsin's Electoral College, casts his vote at the state Capitol in Madison, Wis., Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.(AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Assembly is poised to repeal Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ mask mandate.

The move would jeopardize more than $49 million in federal food assistance brush aside warnings from health experts and make Wisconsin one of only 10 states without a statewide order.

The Assembly is scheduled to vote Thursday on a resolution doing away with the mandate. The Senate approved the resolution Tuesday.

Republicans who voted to repeal the statewide ban argue that life won’t change much because businesses, schools, health care clinics, churches and other places will still require people to wear masks, and individuals are free to choose to wear one.

Wisconsin has had a statewide mask mandate since August. It is scheduled to run until March 20.

