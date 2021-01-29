Advertisement

Beaver Dam apartment building partially ‘uninhabitable’ after fire

Fire.
Fire.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - Fifteen Beaver Dam families were affected by a fire Thursday evening after it left an apartment building partially uninhabitable.

According to a news release, the Beaver Dam Fire Department was called to a fire around 6:20 p.m. at 108 Lakecrest Drive, which is a 16-unit, two-story apartment building.

When police arrived, they helped evacuate people from the building and prevented people from re-entering.

Chief Alan Mannel noted that there were heavy fire conditions from a second story window on the street side of the building. Firefighters arrived and then began to work to put out the fire.

They called in a box alarm to request help from other fire agencies, including Burnette, Columbus and Fox Lake. They were also assisted by Horicon, Juneau, Lowell, Clyman and Waupun Fire Departments. Fire crews were on scene until 9 p.m.

There were no injuries reported from firefighters or occupants of the building, Chief Mannel indicated.

The Beaver Dam Police Department and fire department are still investigating the cause of the fire and there is no estimate on the damages yet.

Beaver Dam Fire noted that the bulk of the fire was in apartment 202, but there is smoke damage throughout the entire building. Part of the building is uninhabitable and 15 families were affected. The department did not specify if all 15 families were displaced.

The Red Cross is working with those who are displaced.

