Clearing up COVID-19 vaccine confusion

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There’s some confusion surrounding the phases of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. The big question: who gets the shot and when do they get it?

“We’re spending a good chunk of our day answering questions and dispelling myths and rumors of who gets vaccinated when,” Matthew Mabie, pharmacist and owner of Forward Pharmacy said.

Mabie spends the other part of his busy workdays administering the COVID-19 vaccine and trying to keep up with weekly updates from Wisconsin’s Dept. of Health Services (DHS).

“It’s been difficult, because they’ve now changed categories for people several diff times,” Mabie said.

To clear up any confusion, here’s the current DHS breakdown of Phase 1A and 1B roll out of the COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin:

Phase 1A includes front line healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents and staff. This week, Phase 1A was expanded to include elderly caretakers and select social workers.

Group 1A breakdown from Wisconsin DHS (WMTV Kelly Smith)

Right now, Phase 1B is split into tiers. The official COVID-19 vaccine roll out for firefighters and police started Jan. 18, people ages 65 and older started Monday. The Mar. 1 group includes educators, childcare, public essential workers and prisoners.

A breakdown of Wisconsin's DHS roll out plan for Phase 1B (WMTV Kelly Smith)

“We’re doing our best to define very specific things under very broad guidance,” Tess Ellens, Public Health Madison Dane County (PHMDC) Vaccine Deputy said.

It’s not just pharmacists, Ellens said local health departments are also trying to keep up with the changes and the demand for vaccine.

“Right now, we are in Tier 1B and on Mar. 1, that will still be 1B populations, we’re just trying to break it up a little bit because of the vaccine supply so that we’re able to focus on groups that are at the highest risks first,” Ellens said.

This all comes down to balancing supply and demand. That Mar. 1 roll out date is considered tentative, because right now, health departments are not sure how much vaccine they will have on that day.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.