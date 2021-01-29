Driver arrested after overnight chase that ended in Monona.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were arrested on driving while intoxicated allegations early Friday morning, the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office reported, noting that the incidents were unrelated.

In one of the arrests, a 21-year-old Chicago man was taken into custody following a chase that didn’t end until officers had deployed spikes to deflate the driver’s tires.

Their pursuit began around 3:30 a.m. Friday when a deputy pulled over the vehicle along Co. Hwy. N, at the Rinden Rd. intersection, in the Town of Pleasant Springs.

The driver didn’t stay stopped for long however, the Sheriff’s Office stated. He allegedly fled the scene and headed the wrong way down the eastbound lanes of U.S. Hwy 12/18. Law enforcement caught up to the vehicle in Monona after police officers deployed the stop strips.

The driver, who was identified as Ely Arzate, was booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of operating while intoxicated, felony eluding, and several traffic violations.

Police arrested a suspect or suspects following a police chase on the Beltline. This was the scene about 10 minutes ago right on the 265 exit. The exit and Beltline are now clear for traffic. Police say the chase started as a traffic stop around 3:29 AM. pic.twitter.com/WbnjwzPabM — Colton Molesky (@CMoleskyNBC15) January 29, 2021

About an hour before that chase, in a separate incident, deputies arrested Kenneth Morales-Scott after he was stopped for speeding on State Hwy. 133 in the Town of Westport.

The 31-year-old Morales-Scott was booked on counts of OWI-5th offense and received several traffic violations.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.