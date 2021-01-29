First Alert Days Issued Ahead Of Weekend Snow

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Here we snow again! It hasn’t even been a week since our last winter storm that brought several inches to the area and we are already tracking another system for the weekend. First Alert Weather Days have been declared for Saturday evening through Sunday as confidence grows in accumulating snow and travel concerns.

Skies will quickly become cloudy Saturday morning as moisture starts to stream in. In terms of snow, look for the white stuff to develop through the afternoon and evening. Snow will become steady and heavy Saturday night into Sunday morning. From there, snow tapers west to east through the day Sunday with lingering lake enhanced snow continuing off to the east.

Confidence in accumulating snowfall this weekend is going up. Early thoughts show that 3-6 inches is likely for a good... Posted by Meteorologist Brian Doogs NBC15 on Thursday, January 28, 2021

Early indications on totals point towards the 3-6 inch range for much of southern Wisconsin. Lighter totals are likely to the north with heavier totals expected to the south. The best chance of totals exceeding 6 inches looks to be across far southeast Wisconsin as Lake Michigan enhances totals.

With high temperatures into the lower 30s, the snowfall will be wetter than last weekend. Still, it will be dry enough for some minor blowing and drifting of snow as gusty winds developed. With deep snow pack already on the ground, it’s a good idea to clear areas around mailboxes and fire hydrants in anticipation of our next round.

