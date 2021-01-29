First Alert Days This Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -First Alert Day Saturday PM-Sunday

The calm before the storm as we head through tonight. While cloudy skies will prevail, no snow is expected. With cloud cover and a southerly wind, temperatures will remain warmer and around 20 degrees for overnight lows.

Saturday starts off cloudy, but the snow should hold off until the afternoon and evening from southwest to northeast. Snow becomes likely Saturday night into Sunday morning and will be heavy at times. Light snow remains through midday Sunday before tapering from west to east during the afternoon and evening hours.

Highs this weekend will be around the freezing mark with lows only into the upper 20s. This will create a wetter snow. With that being said, gusty southerly winds to 30 mph will create minor blowing and drifting snow.

Totals look to be in the 3-6 inch range with the lighter totals north and heavier totals south. There could be a band of 6-8 inches along the stateline and closer to the lake shore as lake enhancement develops.

Calmer conditions expected into early next week as we welcome February with sunshine through the middle of the week. Our next weathermaker will be by the end of next week. Right now, mild temperatures are expected and this would lead to more of a wintry mix scenario.

