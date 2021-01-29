Here We Go Again: Weekend Snow to drop 3-6” totals

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Friday morning gets off to another chilly start -- a cloud-less sky has allowed temperatures to fall into the single digits. A light SE wind has dropped wind chills to near or below-0°F. Low-level clouds are spilling into southern Wisconsin this morning. A few light flurries cannot be completely ruled out.

After a day in the mid 20′s, our attention turns to the weekend. Another weather system will bring snowfall into southern Wisconsin tomorrow night into Sunday. Snow begins in SW Wisconsin around dinnertime. Snow showers spread into the entire NBC 15 viewing area throughout the evening with full coverage by midnight.

Snow enters into Wisconsin Saturday evening. Full coverage is expected by Midnight Sunday. (WMTV NBC15)

Heavy snow showers and snow-rates are possible closer to the state line. Snow wraps up late Sunday morning/early afternoon. Lake-effect snow showers may remain through the evening in SE Wisconsin. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for State Line Counties effective Saturday evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for State Line Counties effective Saturday evening. (WMTV NBC15)

High pressure takes over for the start of next week. Sunshine and temperatures near-30°F are expected next Monday/Tuesday. Another weather system arrives by late Wednesday into Thursday. A rain/snow mix looks likely for southern Wisconsin.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.