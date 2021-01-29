Infection Control and Prevention team highlighted nearly a year after first COVID-19 case in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A group of ten infection control practitioners and six doctors is being recognized by UW Health for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

More than a year ago, the team began planning for the arrival of COVID-19 before UW Health received the first COVID-19 patient in Wisconsin at University Hospital on Jan. 30.

In the initial planning phase, the team did the following:

Created screening protocols

Designed testing workflows

Reviewed CDC and state guidance

Trained staff on personal protective equipment

Created cleaning protocols

Developed patient transport, triage, and diagnosis guidelines

Collaborated with each department in the health system

On Friday, UW Health says those protocols and workflows evolved as understanding of the virus grew, and are still being implemented a year later.

“Dealing with a pandemic, has brought infection control practices to the forefront,” says Michelle Schmitz, an infection control practitioner at UW Health. “With hand hygiene, PPE and environmental sanitation standing as important cornerstones of our COVID-19 pandemic response, I see staff reflecting and changing the way they look at all infection control practices long after the pandemic is over.”

