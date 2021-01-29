Advertisement

Kenosha teen gets 11 years in fatal stabbing friend at high school

(FILE) A defendant who was 15 when he fatally stabbed a friend in a Kenosha high school...
(FILE) A defendant who was 15 when he fatally stabbed a friend in a Kenosha high school classroom has been sentenced to 11 years in prison.(WDBJ7)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - A defendant who was 15 when he fatally stabbed a friend in a Kenosha high school classroom has been sentenced to 11 years in prison.

According to court documents, Timothy Carson had a falling out with Des’Jon Taylor before stabbing him in the chest at Bradford High School in April 2017. Taylor died two days later at the hospital.

Carson, now 19, pleaded guilty to second-degree reckless homicide.

Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Mary Wagner sentenced Carson Thursday to 10 years for reckless homicide and a year for getting into a fight while in jail.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Wisconsin to join minority of states with no mask mandate
A broad range in total accumulation is expected through the southern part of the state. Lake...
Major Winter Storm Pounding Southern Wisconsin
A Winter Storm will impact northern Illinois tomorrow evening into Tuesday. Counties along the...
Snow Storm for N. Illinois Tomorrow; Watching for impacts near the State Line
Superintendent: MMSD approved planting a camera in coach’s office
crash generic
Two dead after a car reportedly drove the wrong way on I-94

Latest News

(FILE) UW-System nursing and pharmacy students will receive tuition credit for COVID-19...
Nursing and pharmacy students will receive tuition credit for COVID-19 vaccination site help
Driver arrested after overnight chase that ended in Monona.
Driver arrested after overnight chase that ended in Monona
Snow emergencies issued ahead of Saturday’s Winter Storm
Missing woman found at East side home’s front door, says Madison Police
Still image from Nest camera of a shooting incident in the Eken Park Neighborhood on Jan. 29,...
Madison police release video, images from shooting of mom & child; asking for leads