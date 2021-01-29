Advertisement

Local counties call on medical professionals to help administer COVID-19 vaccine

Pharmacist administers COVID-19 vaccine to someone in the 65 and older age group.
Pharmacist administers COVID-19 vaccine to someone in the 65 and older age group.(WMTV Elise Romas)
By Elise Romas
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
IOWA COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - There’s a call to action for COVID-19 vaccinators. Health departments in our area are looking for more people to administer shots.

There’s no shortage of vaccinators right now, but health officials are looking ahead and getting ready for more doses.

Keith Hurlbert is one of the health officials leading Iowa County through this pandemic.

“We’re ready in Iowa county,” Hurlbert said.

As the Director of Emergency Management, Hurlbert is looking to hire as many limited-term employees (LTEs) as possible as the vaccine roll-out ramps up.

“The vaccinators are becoming part of the health departments team for the vaccination clinic, and they will be vaccinated,” Hurlbert said.

Applicants must have some sort of medical background such as like nursing or pharmacy. It’s even better if you have previous experience with vaccines. Even if you don’t, health departments will train all temporary hires.

“Right now, we don’t have a specific number, just as many people who want to apply, we’ll take at this point in time,” Tess Ellens, Vaccine Deputy for Public Health Madison Dane County said.

Ellens is sending out the same call to action.

“It’s a rolling recruitment, we’re keeping the recruitment open because we’ll constantly need people as we scale up as the vaccine supply increases,” Ellens said.

Right now, both Dane and Iowa County are receiving fewer doses than they’d like. By hiring a surplus of short-term workers, there won’t be any lag in giving out the vaccine when Wisconsin receives a larger supply.

“When the vaccine supply becomes abundant, we can ramp our program up so we can bring in 20 vaccinators and get a vaccination done every six minutes per vaccinator,” Hurlbert said.

“Right now, we have enough to run four lanes of vaccines here at Alliant [Energy Center], but we’re willing to expand to however much vaccine that we’ll be able to get and match that with staff,” Ellens said.

Iowa County is also looking for non-medical volunteers to help with registration, data entry and screenings. You can find the link to the signup forms for these positions by clicking here for volunteers, and here for limited term employment for vaccinators.

