Advertisement

Madison police release video, images from shooting of mom & child; asking for leads

Still image from Nest camera of a shooting incident in the Eken Park Neighborhood on Jan. 29,...
Still image from Nest camera of a shooting incident in the Eken Park Neighborhood on Jan. 29, 2020.(Madison Police Dept./Nest)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Newly released video shows the moments leading up to the shooting of a mother and her child on Madison’s near east side.

The Madison Police Dept. released the video, as well as several still images, on Friday – a year to the day after the shooting occurred. An MPD spokesperson noted the department obtained the family’s permission before releasing the video.

The video shows the suspects’ vehicle cutting off the victims’ car while they were driving in the 2700 block of Dahle St., in Eken Park, just before 7 a.m. that day. The alleged gunman jumped out of the passenger side of the vehicle, ran towards the other car, and started firing.

(NOTE: The video distorts the moments of the actual gunfire)

The mother and the child both suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident. Another child was in the car at the time but was not hurt.

Investigators believe the suspects had been following the victims from their home in the Kennedy Heights apartments, before cutting off their car. Members of MPD’s Violent Crime Unit reviewed footage taken near the apartment building and determined the suspects had been circling the area around complex for more than an hour before the victims left their home.

Anyone with more information about the shooting is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or to leave a tip at p3tips.com.

Madison police release new images of the suspects in a January 29, 2020, shooting a year...
Madison police release new images of the suspects in a January 29, 2020, shooting a year earlier that injured a mother and her child.
Madison police release new images of the suspects in a January 29, 2020, shooting a year...
Madison police release new images of the suspects in a January 29, 2020, shooting a year earlier that injured a mother and her child.
Madison police release new images of the suspects in a January 29, 2020, shooting a year...
Madison police release new images of the suspects in a January 29, 2020, shooting a year earlier that injured a mother and her child.(Madison Police Dept.)

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Wisconsin to join minority of states with no mask mandate
A broad range in total accumulation is expected through the southern part of the state. Lake...
Major Winter Storm Pounding Southern Wisconsin
A Winter Storm will impact northern Illinois tomorrow evening into Tuesday. Counties along the...
Snow Storm for N. Illinois Tomorrow; Watching for impacts near the State Line
Superintendent: MMSD approved planting a camera in coach’s office
crash generic
Two dead after a car reportedly drove the wrong way on I-94

Latest News

(FILE) UW-System nursing and pharmacy students will receive tuition credit for COVID-19...
Nursing and pharmacy students will receive tuition credit for COVID-19 vaccination site help
Driver arrested after overnight chase that ended in Monona.
Driver arrested after overnight chase that ended in Monona
Snow emergencies issued ahead of Saturday’s Winter Storm
Missing woman found at East side home’s front door, says Madison Police