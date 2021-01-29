Madison police release video, images from shooting of mom & child; asking for leads

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Newly released video shows the moments leading up to the shooting of a mother and her child on Madison’s near east side.

The Madison Police Dept. released the video, as well as several still images, on Friday – a year to the day after the shooting occurred. An MPD spokesperson noted the department obtained the family’s permission before releasing the video.

The video shows the suspects’ vehicle cutting off the victims’ car while they were driving in the 2700 block of Dahle St., in Eken Park, just before 7 a.m. that day. The alleged gunman jumped out of the passenger side of the vehicle, ran towards the other car, and started firing.

(NOTE: The video distorts the moments of the actual gunfire)

The mother and the child both suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident. Another child was in the car at the time but was not hurt.

Investigators believe the suspects had been following the victims from their home in the Kennedy Heights apartments, before cutting off their car. Members of MPD’s Violent Crime Unit reviewed footage taken near the apartment building and determined the suspects had been circling the area around complex for more than an hour before the victims left their home.

Anyone with more information about the shooting is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or to leave a tip at p3tips.com.

Madison police release new images of the suspects in a January 29, 2020, shooting a year earlier that injured a mother and her child.

Madison police release new images of the suspects in a January 29, 2020, shooting a year earlier that injured a mother and her child.

Madison police release new images of the suspects in a January 29, 2020, shooting a year earlier that injured a mother and her child. (Madison Police Dept.)

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.