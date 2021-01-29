Advertisement

Middleton Fire Dept.: Fire displaces single resident at Middleton apartment building

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a fire at an apartment on Allen Boulevard in...
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a fire at an apartment on Allen Boulevard in Middleton on Jan. 29,2020.(Gabriella Rusk/WMTV)
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is without a home Friday night after a fire broke out in their Middleton apartment, says the Middleton Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to an apartment building on the 2100 block of Allen Boulevard around 8:15 a.m. Friday. When they arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming out of a single apartment unit into the hallway.

The fire department says the fire was extinguished within seconds and was contained to the single unit.

The person who lived there had a minor injury that was not related to the fire, says Middleton police.

That person will not be able to return to their home Friday, says the fire department. They say no one else will be displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and a damage estimate is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Wisconsin to join minority of states with no mask mandate
A broad range in total accumulation is expected through the southern part of the state. Lake...
Major Winter Storm Pounding Southern Wisconsin
A Winter Storm will impact northern Illinois tomorrow evening into Tuesday. Counties along the...
Snow Storm for N. Illinois Tomorrow; Watching for impacts near the State Line
Superintendent: MMSD approved planting a camera in coach’s office
crash generic
Two dead after a car reportedly drove the wrong way on I-94

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2020 file photo, Milwaukee Bucks senior vice president Alex Lasry,...
33-year-old Bucks exec Alex Lasry gets COVID vaccine early
Evers: Repealing mask mandate like eliminating speed limits
(FILE) UW Health frontline staff putting on personal protective equipment (PPE).
Infection Control and Prevention team highlighted nearly a year after first COVID-19 case in Wisconsin
Forward Madison announces its new baby calf will be named Rose Cowbelle.
Pun-tastic! Forward Madison doesn’t hold back on cow puns in announcing new mascot’s name