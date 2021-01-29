Middleton Fire Dept.: Fire displaces single resident at Middleton apartment building

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is without a home Friday night after a fire broke out in their Middleton apartment, says the Middleton Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to an apartment building on the 2100 block of Allen Boulevard around 8:15 a.m. Friday. When they arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming out of a single apartment unit into the hallway.

The fire department says the fire was extinguished within seconds and was contained to the single unit.

The person who lived there had a minor injury that was not related to the fire, says Middleton police.

That person will not be able to return to their home Friday, says the fire department. They say no one else will be displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and a damage estimate is unknown at this time.

