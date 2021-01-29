Advertisement

Report: Mike Pettine out as Defensive Coordinator in Green Bay

Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine watches the NFL football team's Family...
Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine watches the NFL football team's Family Night practice Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)(Mike Roemer | AP)
By George Balekji
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After three seasons in Green Bay, Mike Pettine will not return as the Packers’ defensive coordinator for the 2021 season, per reports by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Pettine led a defense that ranked 9th overall during the 2020 regular season in yards allowed per game, 7th overall in passing yards allowed and 13th in rushing yards allowed per game.

As a unit that played “bend, don’t break” football all season long, the Packers allowed 23.1 points per game, which ranked 13th in the NFL.

When it came to turnovers, the Packers regressed from their +12 turnover differential in 2019. Their 17 interceptions and eight fumble recoveries that year fell to just 11 interceptions and seven fumble recoveries last season, leaving them with a +7 differential.

The Packers ended their 2020 season with an NFC Championship loss at Lambeau Field where the defense allowed 351 yards and 31 points to Tampa Bay who converted on nine of 14 third downs throughout the game.

