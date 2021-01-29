Advertisement

Missing woman found at East side home’s front door, says Madison Police

(WMTV)
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A Madison homeowner helped police find a missing 71-year-old woman when she appeared at his front door amid sub-zero temperatures Thursday morning.

Madison police say she walked away from her home on the 5000 block of Buckeye Road around 3:10 a.m. Thursday and was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Officers used a K9 and a heat-detecting drone to try and locate her.

As they expanded their search, a homeowner roughly a mile away on the 4000 block of Academy Drive, called police saying she was at his doorstep.

She was checked out and did not have any immediate symptoms of cold-exposure, but was taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Wisconsin to join minority of states with no mask mandate
A broad range in total accumulation is expected through the southern part of the state. Lake...
Major Winter Storm Pounding Southern Wisconsin
A Winter Storm will impact northern Illinois tomorrow evening into Tuesday. Counties along the...
Snow Storm for N. Illinois Tomorrow; Watching for impacts near the State Line
Superintendent: MMSD approved planting a camera in coach’s office
crash generic
Two dead after a car reportedly drove the wrong way on I-94

Latest News

(FILE) UW-System nursing and pharmacy students will receive tuition credit for COVID-19...
Nursing and pharmacy students will receive tuition credit for COVID-19 vaccination site help
Driver arrested after overnight chase that ended in Monona.
Driver arrested after overnight chase that ended in Monona
Snow emergencies issued ahead of Saturday’s Winter Storm
Still image from Nest camera of a shooting incident in the Eken Park Neighborhood on Jan. 29,...
Madison police release video, images from shooting of mom & child; asking for leads