Missing woman found at East side home’s front door, says Madison Police

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A Madison homeowner helped police find a missing 71-year-old woman when she appeared at his front door amid sub-zero temperatures Thursday morning.

Madison police say she walked away from her home on the 5000 block of Buckeye Road around 3:10 a.m. Thursday and was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Officers used a K9 and a heat-detecting drone to try and locate her.

As they expanded their search, a homeowner roughly a mile away on the 4000 block of Academy Drive, called police saying she was at his doorstep.

She was checked out and did not have any immediate symptoms of cold-exposure, but was taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.