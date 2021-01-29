MMSD school counselor honored as Wisconsin School Counselor of the Year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A school counselor in the Madison Metropolitan School District was named the 2021 Wisconsin School Counselor of the Year.

The Wisconsin School Counselor Association (WSCA) selected Marianne Matt of Capital High School and the School Age Parent Program to receive this award, according to a news release.

The Counselor of the Year award is meant to honor a counselor who “has demonstrated a profound impact on the profession of school counseling.” The association explained that Matt won the award based on her ability to create lasting change through her leadership, collaboration and advocacy.

“She skillfully accompanies young people to deal with the crisis in their current lives while guiding them to look forward and set goals for their future college and career goals,” said MMSD social worker Megan Miller. “And she does it all while making each of us feel special and bringing laughter and love to our lives.”

The association explained some of Matt’s accomplishments, including that she noticed that while 69% of senior students were enrolling in college, many more expressed interest in applying. She offered more classroom lessons and met with students individually more often, resulting in college enrollment increasing to 84%.

The association noted that Matt has been a counselor for nearly seven years and also serves as the WSCA publications director.

The WSCA will honor Matt on Feb. 4 during the National School Counseling Week “Virtual” Breakfast Celebration.

