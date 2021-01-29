Advertisement

Molten metal starts fire at Beaver Dam facility

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - No one was injured Friday following a fire started by molten metal at a Beaver Dam facility.

The Beaver Dam Fire Department was called to a fire around 11:40 a.m. to the north side of the Kirsh Foundry building at 125 Rowell Street, according to a news release.

The manager told fire crews that the fire was active and asked them not to use hoses with water, as the molten metal could explode when contacted with water.

Firefighters found dark smoke when the arrived on the north side of the building, which was evacuated.

Management staff at the facility discovered that a furnace had failed and spilled a large amount of molten metal, which caused combustible materials nearby to light up.

Firefighters applied a small amount of water at a time, which helped cool the area down without causing the water to explode.

No one was injured as a result of the fire and firefighters left the scene at 2 p.m.

