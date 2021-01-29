Advertisement

MPD: One person injured, suspect taken into custody after weapons violation

MPD did not specify what weapons were used in this offense.
The Police and Fire Commission listened to public input in a virtual meeting on Wednesday...
The Police and Fire Commission listened to public input in a virtual meeting on Wednesday afternoon.(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person has serious injuries Friday afternoon after a weapons offense in Madison.

According to an incident report, Madison Police Department officers were called around 2:40 p.m. to a weapons violation on the 4200 block of Maher Avenue.

Officials took one person to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

MPD has also taken a person of interest into custody. Their Violent Crimes Unit is leading the investigation, which is active and ongoing.

MPD did not specify what weapons were used in this offense.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Wisconsin to join minority of states with no mask mandate
A broad range in total accumulation is expected through the southern part of the state. Lake...
Major Winter Storm Pounding Southern Wisconsin
A Winter Storm will impact northern Illinois tomorrow evening into Tuesday. Counties along the...
Snow Storm for N. Illinois Tomorrow; Watching for impacts near the State Line
Superintendent: MMSD approved planting a camera in coach’s office
crash generic
Two dead after a car reportedly drove the wrong way on I-94

Latest News

Marcus Theater in La Crosse reopened its doors last week with new cleaning procedures and...
Marcus theaters offers guests private movie-going experience
Pharmacist administers COVID-19 vaccine to someone in the 65 and older age group.
Local counties call on medical professionals to help administer COVID-19 vaccine
Fire.
Molten metal starts fire at Beaver Dam facility
WEC: 72 percent of Wisconsin’s voting population cast their vote in the 2020 Election