MPD: One person injured, suspect taken into custody after weapons violation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person has serious injuries Friday afternoon after a weapons offense in Madison.

According to an incident report, Madison Police Department officers were called around 2:40 p.m. to a weapons violation on the 4200 block of Maher Avenue.

Officials took one person to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

MPD has also taken a person of interest into custody. Their Violent Crimes Unit is leading the investigation, which is active and ongoing.

MPD did not specify what weapons were used in this offense.

