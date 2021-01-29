Name released of missing Janesville woman found dead Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Dept. continues to investigate the death of a 25-year-old Janesville woman whose body was discovered several hours after she was reported missing.

The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released her name Friday, identifying the woman as Haylee M. Jarrett. An autopsy has been performed; however, authorities are awaiting further tests before determining how she died.

A snow crew discovered Jarrett’s body late Tuesday afternoon in the 1100 block of Woodman Drive.

She had been reported missing approximately three hours earlier, having last been seen near Mayfair Drive and Hawthorne Ave.

On Wednesday, the police dept. stated it was investigating her death, but noted that investigators did not suspect foul play.

Anyone with information on this incident call their department at 608-755-3100, the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244 or CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636.

