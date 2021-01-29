Advertisement

Nursing and pharmacy students will receive tuition credit for COVID-19 vaccination site help

By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A $500 tuition credit is now being extended to UW system nursing and pharamacy students working at coronavirus vaccination sites.

University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson announced the initiative on Friday.

The tuition credit was initially available to nursing and health care students working in hospitals and other health care settings through Feb. 1. It now applies to students working with National Guard COVID-19 mobile vaccination teams.

“UW nursing and pharmacy students are needed on the front lines of vaccination activities throughout Wisconsin,” says Thompson. “UW nursing and pharmacy students exemplify the new Wisconsin Idea – where there’s a challenge, the UW System is part of the solution.”

To receive the $500 credit, students must meet the following criteria:

  • Must be enrolled in a nursing or pharmacy program at a University of Wisconsin System campus during the Spring 2021 semester.
  • Must work a minimum of 16 hours, or two days, as a COVID-19 vaccinator between January 1 and March 31.
  • Must have a current professional or nursing license with authorization to provide vaccination service, or coordinate with a Faculty Supervisor if not currently licensed.

Students must also present a letter verifying their hours to their campus financial aid office no later than March 31. The credit will be received at the end of the Spring semester.

