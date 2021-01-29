Out of this world campaign coming to Rock County

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A new galactic campaign is taking over Rock County.

Rock the Solar System brings the Milky Way to southern Wisconsin with events beginning Jan. 30 through Feb. 27.

The first event kicks off on Saturday with a virtual scavenger hunt hosted by the Children’s Museum of Rock County. It scales the solar system to Rock County with help from the Janesville Art League.

Clues will be posted beginning Friday and continue for two weeks on the event’s Facebook page. There will be ten locations, including the Sun, Mars, Saturn, and Pluto. The planets will be at physical locations throughout the county, and people are asked to post a selfie with each planet for a chance to win prizes.

If people can’t make it to all 10 locations, there will be a drawing for each location and a grand prize drawing for those who made it to all of them.

“It really gives you a great idea of perspective in terms of where we are currently at in Rock County and our relationship to the universe,” says Claire Gray, President of the Children’s Museum of Rock County. “We hope people especially now, with the cold and with COVID-19 have a fun socially-distanced activity they can do together.”

Another event for Rock the Solar System is a virtual art class on Feb. 13 using an acrylic pouring technique. People register for the class online, and an art kit will be delivered to your front door during the week of the class. A Zoom link will then be emailed to the participants. You can learn more about how to register for this event by clicking here.

For more information on other events happening during the month long Rock the Solar System, click here.

