Overture Center unveils 2021-22 Broadway season- including Hamilton

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Overture Center revealed Thursday that Broadway would be returning to Madison this year- and even added Hamilton to the lineup for 2022.

According to a news release, most of the 2020-21 Broadway at Overture shows were able to be rescheduled to the 2021-22 season.

“Mean Girls”, “The Prom”, “Dear Evan Hansen” and “Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations” will all be making their Madison premiere this season. The Overture Center also added “Hairspray” to the lineup of shows.

VP of programming and community engagement Tim Sauers was optimistic about the lineup this year.

“We have an incredible lineup and much to look forward to when we’re able to bring tours back to Overture later this year,” Sauers said.

Here’s the schedule for the upcoming season:

  • “Fiddler on the Roof,” Nov. 16-21, 2021
  • “Mean Girls,” Jan. 11-16, 2022
  • “Hairspray,” Feb. 22-27, 2022
  • “The Prom,” March 22-27, 2022
  • “Dear Evan Hansen,” May 10-15, 2022
  • “Ain’t Too Proud- The Life and Times of the Temptations,” June 14-19, 2022
  • “Hamilton,” Aug 9-21, 2022

“Come From Away” will also be presented from Sept. 28 until Oct. 3, which was rescheduled from the 2019-2020 season.

The Overture Center noted that they were not able to reschedule Disney’s “The Lion King” or “Oklahoma!,” but they hope to show them in the future.

The programming team added that they are working to reschedule the other 2020-21 performances, including “Carol Burnett: An Evening of Laughter and Reflection,” “Stomp,” and “Trinity Irish Dance Company.”

Current subscribers to the 2020-21 shows will be emailed with more information, while new subscribers can purchase a ticket package this spring. People can request to be added to the Overture subscription wait-list online.

