Pun-tastic! Forward Madison doesn’t hold back on cow puns in announcing new mascot’s name

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Forward Madison couldn’t hold back on the cow puns while announcing the name of its new mascot, a three-week old calf, who now goes by “Rose Cowbelle.”

We counted at least five bovine-based instances of wordplay before the end of the second paragraph, and that’s not even including her name, which is an allusion to former UW-Madison soccer star and member of 2019 World Cup champion women’s soccer team Rose Lavelle.

Nor does it count Concacalf, the name that came in a close second. And the count kept, going with the team’s owner and COO Conor Caloia getting in on the fun.

“It may sound cheesy, but it’s great that Forward Madison can provide some levity after such a difficult year,” he said. “Moo-ving forward, we expect Rosie and Bessi to attend our home games when it is safe to do so again. As a Wisconsin team, we are proud to pay homage to our state’s dairy industry.”

You can read the full release (and see a couple more pics!) below.

All we can say is “we need more Cowbelle!”

We, uh, may have gone a little overboard with this press release. 🌹🐄🔔 pic.twitter.com/v8qQwsdIEu — Forward Madison FC (@ForwardMSNFC) January 29, 2021

FULL RELEASE:

Forward Madison FC has raised the steaks ahead of its 2021 season by giving a name to its new baby cow: Rose Cowbelle. Rose, born January 5 to loving mother Lionela Bessi, was said to be udder-ly delighted with the choice. The Rose Cowbelle name, which was submitted in a fan contest by Joshua Firestone of Denver, beat out finalist Concacalf in a dairy close vote - 893 votes to 700. Her namesteak, former UW-Madison soccer star Rose Lavelle, helped beef up the U.S. Women’s National Team’s attack during their FIFA World Cup triumph in 2019. According to Forward Madison COO & Owner Conor Caloia, Rose can help steer the club in a positive direction in 2021. “It may sound cheesy, but it’s great that Forward Madison can provide some levity after such a difficult year,” Caloia said. “Moo-ving forward, we expect Rosie and Bessi to attend our home games when it is safe to do so again. As a Wisconsin team, we are proud to pay homage to our state’s dairy industry.” When not at Forward matches, Rose Cowbelle will live year-round at Havens Petting Farm in Blue Mounds, where she will be well taken care of by employees who have devoted their lives to the love of animals.

